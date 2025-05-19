SRTC-Moultrie nurse aide graduates honored in pinning ceremony Published 10:30 am Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — On Tuesday, April 29, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized seven graduating Nurse Aide students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie honoring their achievements, including Arkessia Stewart of Pavo.

SRTC’s Nurse Aide program consistently delivers outstanding results, as evidenced by excellent certification exam pass rates and strong employment outcomes. Throughout the program, the students completed the classroom training, laboratory practice, and clinical rotations required to earn their Nurse Aide certification.

These graduates are now eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment program which determines competency to become enrolled in the Georgia State Nurse Aide registry.

“These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance throughout the program. Their hard work, both in the classroom and in clinical settings, speaks volumes about their commitment to providing compassionate, quality care,” said Nurse Aide instructor Ruth Crockett. “I’m incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished and confident they’ll make a positive impact on our healthcare community.”

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

