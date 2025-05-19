SGB to present Beauty and the Beast Published 11:56 am Monday, May 19, 2025

CAIRO – South Georgia Ballet is proud to present its spring production, Beauty and the Beast, a full-length ballet adaptation of the timeless tale. Performances will be held at the Cairo High School Auditorium on Friday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and will feature company and school dancers and is sponsored by Ponder’s and United National Bank.

Belle, a bright and independent young woman, dreams of a life beyond her small-minded village. When her father, Maurice, becomes a prisoner in a mysterious enchanted castle, Belle bravely takes his place. Unaware that the castle and its master, a fearsome Beast, are under a powerful curse, Belle befriends the enchanted servants. She begins to see past the Beast’s gruff exterior and a bond forms that could be the key to breaking the spell. But when a jealous suitor stirs up danger, love must prove stronger than fear. A tale as old as time comes to life in this magical journey of courage, compassion, and the power of true love.

This year’s production features a talented cast of senior dancers in leading roles:

Rose Lehman as the kind-hearted Belle

Caroline Lewis as the charismatic Lumiere

Kaliste Moore as the punctual Cogsworth

Gigi Gallagher as the flirtatious Fifi

Wren Spivey as the warm and motherly Miss Potts

Maddie Hendrixson as the mystical Enchanted Rose

Joining the cast as special guest artists are:

Dylan O’Neal as the brash and bold Gaston

Matthew Lauderdale as Belle’s gentle and inventive father, Maurice

Turner Conger as the tormented yet tender Beast

Audiences of all ages will be captivated by this magical retelling, featuring original choreography, stunning costumes, and a heartfelt message about love, transformation, and inner beauty.

“This year’s production showcases not only the technical growth of our dancers but also growth in emotional artistry,” said Melissa June, Artistic Director of South Georgia Ballet. “It’s a performance you don’t want to miss!”

Rachel Arnold, Executive Director added, “We are grateful to our presenting show sponsors, Ponders and United National Bank, who are helping bring this show and characters to life! Their continued investment in our programming is a generous gift that helps expand access to the arts for all.”

Tickets are now available. For additional show information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.southgeorgiaballet.org.