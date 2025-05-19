Pope’s Musuem unveils Historical Marker Published 3:37 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

CAIRO—A historical marker dedication was held at Pope’s Museum on Saturday, encouraging people across the state to stop and learn about Laura Pope Forrester’s artistic legacy.

With more than 300 markers across the state, Pope’s Museum is joining the ranks of some of Georgia’s greatest treasures.

“We have recognized underrepresented artists, leaders, companies, events, and more,” said Breana James, Historical Marker and Program Associate with the Georgia Historical Society. “It’s not just our triumphs that define us, but also our challenges, tragedies, and so on.”

James noted that Pope Forrester was considered an outside artist for most of her lifetime, but like many, she is now recognized posthumously for her artwork, vision, and impact.

“Laura Pope Forrester is a significant part of our state’s shared past,” she said, explaining that historical markers such as the one placed at Pope’s Museum help give a complete understanding of that shared past.

“These markers are important historical resources to us and visitors to our state alike,” she said.

When looking at historical markers across Georgia from the 1950s and beyond, it helps individuals understand the changing visions and priorities over time.

Chairman of the Board of Directors for Pope’s Museum, Professor Rich Curtis said this historical marker dedication wouldn’t be possible without the restoration work completed by Executive Director Michelle Dean and her husband, Dan.

Fellow member of the Board of Directors, Tim White, who grew up in Grady County, echoed Curtis’ sentiments, explaining the significance Pope’s Museum had on him as a young boy.

“I came out here first in 1973,” White said. “I was a student at Southside Elementary School, and I saw Pope’s Museum with over 200 statues. It was amazing.”

At the time, White said he didn’t realize the impression the museum would leave on him.

“Flash forward 40 years later, my wife was getting her Doctorate at FSU, so I just rode out here to look,” White said. “It wasn’t a pretty sight. I was happy the gate was still here, but some ugly things had happened at the museum.”

Much to White’s joy, the Deans purchased the home in 2017 and began the process of restoring Pope Forrester’s vision.

“It’s amazing what has happened since then,” White said. “Those who saw it before know the hard work they have put in.”

The Dean’s dedication to the museum has become a point of Grady County pride, ensuring Pope Forrester’s name is mentioned along with the many others who put Cairo on the map.

“When I was growing up, I heard about Jackie Robinson, who was born in Grady County,” White recalled. “We had some famous athletes come through Cairo, Bobby Walden and Bill Stanfill. I graduated with Teresa Edwards, five-time Olympic gold medalist. No one has been in the Olympics for basketball more times than her.”

White went on to mention Cairo’s newest point of pride, Emerson Hancock, pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, but questioned why Pope Forrester’s name was never mentioned among these notable people.

“When we talk about Grady County pride, we should include Laura Pope Forrester,” he said. “She was doing things before all of these people were even born. She created the oldest outside environment by a female in America.”

With an enthusiastic round of applause, James invited Dan up to the historical marker to help her unveil Pope Museum’s newest addition, encouraging those in attendance to let others know about the incredible, nationally-recognized art environment on display in the region.