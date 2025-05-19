Final Round 65 lifts English to tie for second at PGA Published 1:29 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Harris English’s best finish in a U.S. Major was due to a sensational final round on Sunday at Quail Hollow Club. His final round 6-under-65 earned the South Georgia native a tie for second place in the PGA Championship – along with a hefty payday.

English finished the tournament at -6 under par, tied with Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley for second behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

English entered the fourth and final round on Sunday 11 shots behind Scheffler and tied for 36th place. His ascension up the leaderboard on Sunday earned him a $1.4 million prize along with 392 FedEx points.

“I’m not coming in today thinking I can win, but it’s nice playing good on a Sunday in a major,” English said in a post-game interview with the media. “I kind of pride myself on playing my best golf on a Sunday when it matters the most, when it’s the hardest pins, when it’s the toughest conditions, when it’s the most pressure. I pride myself in playing well on Sundays.”

English, who has ties to Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville, shot a 72 in round one, 70 in round two and 71 in round three. English finished the final round with seven birdies, including five on the back nine where he fired a 31.