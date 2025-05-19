Curtis named 2025 Professor of the Year Published 9:20 am Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomas University proudly recognizes Associate Professor Richard Curtis as the 2025 Professor of the Year. Curtis, who teaches Art at the university, received the honor during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 3, 2025. This prestigious award celebrates faculty members who demonstrate excellence in teaching.

This recognition highlights Curtis’s outstanding contributions to academic excellence, his innovative teaching methods, and his unwavering dedication to fostering a dynamic learning environment. His profound impact on students and colleagues exemplifies the values of Thomas University, showcasing a commitment to education and community that defines the institution’s spirit.

Curtis has pioneered creative approaches to service learning, benefiting organizations such as Hands-On Thomas County, Archbold Hospice, and the Georgia School for the Blind. By connecting academic pursuits with real-world applications, he has enriched the educational experience of Thomas University students while building meaningful community partnerships. His ability to inspire curiosity and connect students with impactful opportunities underscores his role as a cornerstone of the university’s academic community and its mission to empower learners while nurturing innovation.

His dedication to ensuring students have access to creative opportunities is further exemplified through his involvement in the “Alternative Drawing Techniques for Students with Disabilities” workshop. This initiative reflects his passion for bringing art into the lives of students with diverse abilities, fostering an environment where creativity and expression are accessible to all. Through such efforts, Curtis continues to expand the horizons of academic and artistic engagement at Thomas University.

