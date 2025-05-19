Brookwood graduates 36 seniors Published 11:27 am Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Saturday morning brought about pomp and circumstance as Brookwood School’s class of 2025 celebrated their baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies. The events took place on campus in the Joe and Mary Beverly Athletic Center.

The commencement ceremony honored the 36 students in Brookwood’s graduating class, and the students had much to celebrate. As has been the case each year, Brookwood boasts a 100 percent college acceptance rate.

Students from the class of 2025 will be attending universities and colleges including, among others, New York University in London, Georgia Institute of Technology, The University of Georgia, Cornell University, the University of Virginia, and Washington and Lee University.

The Brookwood class of 2025 earned many accolades this year: as a group, they earned acceptances to 92 institutions across the country and in Europe. They will attend college in ten different U.S. states and one in London. Overall, this senior class was offered $5.79 million in scholarship money, excluding HOPE. Over half of the class have been offered $50,000 or more in scholarship dollars.

“Here is another way of looking at this,” noted Headmaster Dr. Randy Watts. “23 members of the class were each offered $50,000 or more in scholarship dollars. Of those, 16 members were each offered more than $100,000 in scholarship dollars. Of those, 11 were offered more than $200,000 in scholarship dollars. And ﬁnally, eight members of the Class of 2025 were offered more than $300,000 in scholarship dollars.”

The speaker for the ceremony was Dr. Melissa Lyle. Lyle is a 2005 graduate of Brookwood. A trailblazer in the ﬁeld of medicine, Lyle is an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Florida, where she also serves as the Director of Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies and an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

Lyle’s academic journey began at Brookwood, where she attended from kindergarten through twelfth grade. “It is an honor to return 20 years later to the school that ignited my passion for science and helped provide me with the tools to become the physician and person I am today,” she said. During her time at Brookwood, Lyle earned the distinction of being named the 2005 Valedictorian.

Following graduation, she attended Wake Forest University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree before obtaining her Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency and General Cardiology Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Mn., and went on to pursue an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship at Emory University. She is quadruple board certified in Internal Medicine, Echocardiography, General Cardiology, and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology.

Beyond her clinical work, she remains actively involved in education and community health initiatives. She is Core Faculty for both Internal Medicine and Cardiology training programs, Chair of the Education Committee for the Florida Chapter of the American College of Cardiology, and serves as Project Champion for the American Heart Association’s national amyloidosis education initiative. Additionally, she leads Mayo Clinic’s Continuing Medical Education Conference on Heart Failure Management as Course Director.

Lyle addressed the graduating class, emphasizing the importance of defining success not solely through accolades or accomplishments, but through the impact one has on others and the world around them. Reflecting on a quote often attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson, a quote she first used during her own Brookwood valedictory speech 20 years ago, Lyle reminded students that true success is more enduring and meaningful than traditional markers of achievement.

“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better… to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived—this is to have succeeded,” she said, quoting Emerson.

She shared how her understanding of that quote, and of success itself, has evolved throughout her journey from Brookwood to medical school, through advanced fellowships, and now as a physician and professor at Mayo Clinic. What once meant friendship and laughter, she explained, has deepened into an appreciation for purpose, service, and resilience.

Lyle encouraged the class of 2025 to embrace change and growth, to find joy in the process, and to remain open to redeﬁning their own measures of success as life unfolds.

“I want to challenge you to live a life of purpose and to find meaning in the small moments,” she said. “Whether you’re impacting one life or thousands, that impact matters.”

She concluded by urging students to hold fast to the values instilled in them at Brookwood, to trust the foundation they’ve built, and to always aim to “leave the world a bit better” than they found it.

During the ceremony, students reflected not only on their academic accomplishments, but also on the meaningful experiences they’ve had beyond the classroom. The Brookwood Class of 2025 includes five student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level—two in golf, two in basketball, and one in track & ﬁeld and cross-country. This impressive class also features four Eagle Scouts, two National Merit Finalists (both of whom received National Merit Scholarships), and four graduates whose GPAs are the highest in Brookwood’s history.

Academically, the Class of 2025 has demonstrated remarkable achievement: seven AP Scholars, three AP Scholars with Honor, and five AP Scholars with Distinction, with more expected as AP scores are released this summer. Six students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, and four received the prestigious AP Capstone Diploma.

These students have also made their mark in the arts and athletics. Five participated in Literary competitions, three were involved in One Act, and nine performed in the all-school musical. An astounding 35 of the 36 seniors played Varsity sports during their time at Brookwood.

As a final point of pride, 12 members of this graduating class—one-third of the students—have attended Brookwood since Junior Kindergarten.

As is tradition, Watts talked about the seniors leaving Brookwood with “roots and wings.”

“Your roots are your foundation. Academically, physically, socially, and spiritually, you have the foundation that you need for success,” said Watts. “You also have wings. You have the skills and confidence to leap out of the nest — the protective comfort of home and school — and soar as high as you wish.”

A number of student speakers also addressed the audience of their peers, family, faculty, and staff, while those who were unable to attend watched on Livestream.

Ben Watts, the salutatorian for the class of 2025, recounted the class’ unity and camaraderie by comparing each classmate to a local Thomasville establishment. “Every student is so interconnected within the grade that there are no outsiders,” he states. “Even the students who arrived in the 11th grade have found themselves in tight-knit friend groups. These bonds have helped create such a successful class of 2025, much like the town that most of us call home–Thomasville.”

“The many various shops, restaurants, and miscellaneous establishments create a hospitable environment that never gets boring in that spirit. Every member of the class of 2025 represents a vital place in our hearts. Just like each local establishment has a critical role to play in Thomasville,” said Ben.

Ben capped his speech by sharing, “I can positively say the class of 2025, much like Thomasville, has a lot to offer. I created my best memories beside each and every one of you.”

John Albert Roesel, this year’s valedictorian, emphasized the themes of community, passion, and positivity.

Concluding his address, he spoke to the Class of 2025 saying “there are many mountains of adversities ahead of us, but with community as your backbone, passion as your heart and positivity as your mind, you can climb any mountain.”

In addition to the speeches, two special awards were given out at the ceremony.

The Patricia James Bulloch Memorial Service Award is given annually to a student who has rendered outstanding service to Brookwood throughout his or her time at the school.

This year, the award went to Matthew Lauderdale and Avery Kate Lee.

“Matthew and Avery Kate have not only been loyal supporters of Brookwood, but have shown this devotion by a spirit of generosity and a willingness to do whatever task is at hand,” Watts said.

The Headmaster’s Award goes to the student who embodies the highest ideals of character, service, and involvement. It is the highest honor that the Brookwood faculty can bestow upon a student.

Andrew Strickland was given the Headmaster’s Award. “Andrew represents all that we hope a Brookwood student will be,” Watts said. “[He] has demonstrated loyalty and love for the school, is involved as a leader, is a participant in academic and extracurricular activities, is caring and considerate of classmates and faculty, and is a worthy role model for younger students.”

While some students were singled out for special awards or had the chance to give speeches, every student received his or her time in the spotlight as they crossed the stage. Every individual student received a diploma from Watts before crossing the stage to receive a bible from Mr. T. Eric Ward, chairman of Brookwood’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Bill Cook, Upper School director, announced each student’s name.

The ceremony closed with a farewell from Sophia Lee ‘25 and Kendra Burrus, followed by a benediction, given by Mr. David Grooms, in which each student was individually uplifted in prayer.