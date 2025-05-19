Brookwood boys soccer advances to Final Four Published 1:53 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Brookwood’s boys soccer team is one step closer to playing in the GIAA Class 3A championship. They will have an opportunity to play for the title if they win on Friday in front of the home folks.

The Warriors advanced to the Final Four after dispatching John Milledge 5-1 on Friday. On the heels of its 11th straight win, Brookwood improved to 11-1 and will host St. Andrew’s at Thomas University on Friday at 5 p.m.

“The boys are flying this year,” Brookwood coach Jack Chambers said. “We started off pretty slow, lost the first game of the season. I think it was definitely needed, a bit of a wakeup call. Since then, we’re on an 11-game winning streak. We’ve won every game since the first game of the season. Something clicked this year, and they’re obviously flying.”

Junior Harrison Chapura scored four goals to pace Brookwood’s offensive attack against John Milledge. Sophomore Kenji Sun added the other goal for the Warriors.

“It was a comfortable game. We started well, had a couple of early goals, and then we were able to settle into the game and play our way of soccer,” Chambers said. “Everyone got on the field. It just shows the depth of the squad.”

Chapura and Sun are the Warriors’ top two goal scorers, with Chapura tallying 24 this season and Sun with 16.