Cross Creek’s Vocabulary Bowl makes learning fun Published 4:11 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Cross Creek Elementary recently hosted its first Vocabulary Bowl, turning learning into an exciting academic competition for third- and fourth-grade students. Organized by Digital Learning Specialist Joshua Mimbs, the Vocabulary Bowl was modeled after a traditional quiz bowl and challenged students to answer questions based on vocabulary words from their ELA curriculum, Savvas myView.

These vocabulary words, introduced throughout the year in reading and writing instruction, came to life in a fast-paced setting filled with energy, friendly competition, and school spirit.

“Our goal was to make vocabulary meaningful and fun,” Mimbs said. “We wanted students to see that what they’re learning in the classroom really matters – and that it can be exciting, too.”

The Vocabulary Bowl is part of the school’s ongoing commitment to promoting literacy across all subjects. It gave students the opportunity to review important terms, use them in context, and support their classmates as they showcased their knowledge.

One enthusiastic third grader summed it up perfectly: “Can we do this tomorrow, too? This has been fun learning!” That same excitement was shared by other participants, who said they enjoyed the lively environment and the chance to show what they’ve learned.

“The students were engaged and proud to show what they’ve learned,” said Cross Creek Principal Ashley Lane. “This was a perfect way to end the year strong and celebrate their growth in vocabulary.”

Winners of the third-grade competition were David Harrell, Kristian Edwards, and Eli Baker. Fourth-grade winners were Aden Hall, Cooper Freeman, and Perisa Israel.

The school hopes to continue the Vocabulary Bowl tradition in the years to come – bringing together learning, confidence, and a little friendly competition.