Words for parents of Graduates

This time of year, I try to offer some sage words of wisdom to share with our high school graduates. Walking across that stage and getting that diploma is, in many ways, their first real step toward being adults.

But this past week, I read a social media post from a parent who opened up his heart a little bit and shared that while he was obviously happy to see his son graduate, the reality that this was a major milestone toward his son’s independence and future as an adult filled him with a strong sense of sadness.

I have to admit, I have never really thought about graduation that way. I guess, as a teacher and knowing that graduation is the goal for every child, I assumed reaching that goal was a centerpiece of celebration for everyone involved.

But it makes sense that it would not always be the case. So today I want to offer some words to those parents who are feeling mixed emotions regarding their child’s graduation.

First off, understand that parenting – good parenting – is one of the hardest jobs on the planet. This little package is delivered to you with no owner’s manual, no set of instructions, no warranty, no guarantee of anything other than it is yours to take care of and raise to the best of your ability.

Some folks admittedly have it easier than others. Some children are fairly easy to raise. Most of them, however, are not. Because we are talking about a human being unique in the history of all human beings, there is a unique set of circumstances that comes along with each one of them.

And while you lean on the wisdom of friends, grandparents, anyone you can find who can offer for sage advice after they have “been there done that”, the hard fact of the matter is you as the parent have to figure out the best road to take with every situation that comes up for your child.

In other words, you do the best you can. That’s all any of us can do.

There are a couple of milestones along the road of life that are unique regarding children. The first one is their first day of school. Can you remember all of the anxiety and angst you felt when you took your child to school for the first time, or the first time they loaded up on that school bus? Looking back on it now, if you had only been able to realize that a couple of weeks or so into it, things would level out, they would fall into a routine, and you would have your routine adjusted accordingly to fit theirs, you probably would’ve felt much more at ease.

Some might disagree with me, but I feel like the first time they ever get behind the wheel of a vehicle to drive is one of those milestones. Now, all of a sudden, this little person that you have nurtured and raised is in control of a huge moving chunk of metal that can be fraught with danger. But again, after a few weeks of them doing so, you start wrapping your head and your heart around the fact that they will be OK.

Here’s the thing about high school graduation: your child did not get there alone. This was a partnership between them, you, their teachers, and this community. It takes all of those pieces working in tandem with each other to get a child to the point where they walk across that stage and grab that diploma. While I understand some sadness at the thought of looking at your baby and realizing they are not a baby anymore – and possibly at the same time realizing that you may be about to enter another stage of life – the reality is it should be a tremendous source of pride for you and everyone involved.

Because hopefully, prayerfully, in the next couple of months you will look at your child, the graduate, and understand that they are figuring out their lives and how to become the adult they were meant to be – just as you did when you graduated, ever how many years ago.

And just like that first day of school, that first time behind the wheel, you can take solace in the fact that they, too, will more than likely be just fine.

Let’s be honest here. There are families that we all know where the parents did not have an opportunity to be able to enjoy watching their child walk across that stage. For whatever reason, that point of pride and joy was not meant to be a part of their existence. For me, that thought is one filled with profound sadness.

So, parents, while it is perfectly natural to lament your feeling older while you are looking at your child take their first real steps into adulthood, I hope you understand how excited your child is to be able to take those steps with you there alongside them. All this is just another turn in the road that is the road of life.

Congratulations to each and every one of you for helping get your child to this point, and for all of the love and guidance you will offer them from this point forward.