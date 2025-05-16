Vincent Davis named second head coach of Thomas University Military Transition Football Published 11:22 am Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 1

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Thomas University Director of Athletics Kurt Stringfellow announced on Tuesday the hiring of Vincent Davis as the second head football coach of the Thomas University Military Transition Football Program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Davis as the new head coach of Thomas University Military Transition Football.” said Stringfellow. “His professionalism, integrity, and dedication to the holistic development of student-athletes make him a tremendous fit for our university. We are confident he will foster a culture of respect, discipline, and continuous growth for our student athletes.”

“I feel that this opportunity is a blessing from God, and when God sets his hands on you there’s nothing more that you can do, but accept His grace, prayers, and strength with an open mind and open heart. I want to build a culture that is second to none by focusing on the community and striving to be servant leaders on and off the field. I look forward to turning this program around and working with some great minds to help build this team into a championship program.”

Email newsletter signup

Davis becomes the second head coach in program history as he takes the lead in the collegiate ranks for the first time following an extensive career as an assistant at a variety of stops. Davis began his coaching career in 1997 as the defensive coordinator for the Manasota Stars semi-pro football team while also serving as a junior varsity defensive assistant at Palmetto High school. In spring of 2002 he took on the role of quarterbacks coach at Pasco High School. Davis then served as a defensive line coach at Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, from August 2003 to January 2009. Davis helped Wharton to the Region 2 Class 5A District Championship in 2008 and helped coach a total of 11 players to postseason honors over that span. Wharton also won the district title in 2005, allowing only 60 points all season with no touchdown passes allowed, and during his stint at Wharton they made three playoff runs. In 2009 the Ashford University graduate made his way to Tiffin University, an NCAA Division II school as a defensive line coach. Davis made his debut in the NAIA at Waldorf College as a recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach from mid-March 2010 to August 2012. Davis moved on to a similar role at Campbellsville University where he spent four seasons as recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach from August 2012 to July 2016. Davis helped coach the Tigers to back-to-back conference championships in 2014 and 2015, and two first-round postseason playoff berths. Davis was the recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach at Webber for five seasons from July 2016 to May 2021 before taking a short stint at Southeastern University in the same role for the 2021 football season where he helped win a Conference Championship. In 2022 Davis returned to Webber resuming his previous duties while adding on the assistant head coach tag.

Davis has also coached at the Pop Warner level as a volunteer assistant for many years. He played his collegiate football at Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri and at Bishop College in Dallas, Texas. Davis earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in organizational management with a specialization in organizational leadership from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa. He earned his Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Ashworth College in Norcross, Georgia.

Davis will be entering his 17th season at the collegiate level this fall 2025 and is entering into his 28th season coaching overall.