Thomasville falls short in state title game

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville boys’ soccer team fell just short of their third state title in a loss to Armuchee on Tuesday night. It was a game that quickly became an instant classic.

“I just think the bounces went their way. I mean the last goal just kind of got lost in the box and they happened to get a toe to it, and it rolls in. Just little things in this game,” said Thomasville head coach Robert Peterson. “It’s difficult sometimes. I thought we played really really well and just didn’t have the luck tonight.”

It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Bulldogs take a 2-1 lead at one point. Armuchee senior Gabe DeHart had a phenomenal game with a hat trick and led the Indians to a 3-2 with 30 minutes left in the game. Farid Gonzalez, however, wasn’t going to go down easy and, after taking the ball to the right side, ripped a shot from 20 yards out in the top right corner past the goalie to tie the game at three.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, DeHart would strike again for his third goal of the game when the ball got lost in Thomasville’s box. DeHart found it and put it in the back of the net for a 4-3 lead that would remain until the final horn.

When asked what he told his team in the post-game huddle Peterson said, “That I love them. Let it motivate them. These kids are coming back and make sure you hug a senior’s neck. They had a heck of a career, and this is their last game.”

This Thomasville squad has a lot of hope to be back in the state championship next season. Not only did they have an incredible season this year, but they will return nine starters.

“Hopefully this is just motivation to go do work and try to be back here again next year,” Peterson said. “You have to work offseason, you have to work in season, you have to have a little luck in the playoffs, and you just know that it’s going to take a long year just going to work to make sure we’re back here again.”

Thomasville finished the season 17-6 overall with a 5-1 region record. They had several impressive wins this season, including a stretch of four consecutive shut outs that saw them outscore opponents 22-0, and a 3-1 redemption win over region rival Jeff Davis in the playoffs.