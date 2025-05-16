Thomas County students explore Science in the wild Published 9:45 am Friday, May 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Gentian Creek Preserve’s partnership with Thomas County Schools provides students with hands-on, immersive science experiences that go far beyond the classroom. Through this exciting collaboration, Thomas County Middle School students visit the preserve once during the school year—one class at a time—transforming students into young scientists as they explore local ecosystems and deepen their understanding of the natural world. The program also extends to students at Cross Creek Elementary, broadening its educational impact across grade levels.

Gentian Creek Preserve, a locally cherished natural area, is dedicated to promoting environmental education, conservation, and stewardship. Their mission is to provide students and the community with opportunities to connect with nature while fostering a deeper understanding of ecological systems. Through dynamic field trips and science-based activities, Gentian Creek empowers young learners to observe, question, and discover the intricate relationships that sustain life on Earth.

Fifth-grade teacher Alicia Cook shared how the trip allowed her students to engage directly with the environment as herpetologists, studying amphibians and reptiles in their natural habitat.

“Students became herpetologists by checking an area for species of amphibians and reptiles. The students were also able to listen and watch for birds, including viewing the Eagle’s nest,” Cook explained. “Students observed microorganisms found in pond water under a microscope. Gentian Creek allows students to observe the world around them and gain an understanding of how different ecosystems are interconnected and affect one another.”

Seventh-grade students also gained valuable insights, especially as they applied complex scientific concepts in real-world settings.

Science teacher Kaleigh Glass praised the experience, saying, “Our field trip to Gentian Creek Preserve was an incredibly enriching experience for my students, and we are so thankful for this partnership. It brought to life the topics we had explored in the classroom, such as food webs, the nitrogen and carbon cycles, and the vital role of decomposers by allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Students collected samples, gathered data, and proudly described themselves as ‘real scientists.’”

Glass noted that the preserve’s educators played a crucial role in the trip’s success.

“The outstanding educators at the preserve made the content engaging and hands-on, which was clearly reflected in the impressive gains between pre- and post-test scores,” she said. “This experience truly demonstrates that science isn’t confined to a classroom or lab—it’s all around us, waiting to be discovered.”

The Gentian Creek Preserve experience encourages students to think critically, make observations, and explore scientific questions while enjoying the natural beauty of their own community. Whether it’s observing microorganisms under a microscope or identifying birds and reptiles in the wild, these hands-on learning moments leave a lasting impression and inspire a lifelong love of science and discovery.

With continued collaboration between Thomas County Schools and Gentian Creek Preserve, students of all ages will have the opportunity to connect classroom learning with real-world experiences – fostering curiosity, building knowledge, and shaping the next generation of environmental stewards.