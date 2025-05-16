Farewell to the Rose City Published 11:14 am Friday, May 16, 2025

I’ll just cut to the quick, my time in Thomasville is coming to an end. As of Friday, May 16 I will no longer be the Sports Editor of the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. My wife and I will be moving to the Golden Isles area where I will be working with a marketing company in the editorial department. I am very excited for this opportunity and I want to thank Thomasville and Thomas County for this amazing experience.

For two years I have followed the sports and people of this area. I’ve gotten to know coaches, players, ADs, and even parents as I have covered your children and grandchildren. While I am incredibly excited about this new chapter, I will miss the teams of Thomasville.

Football season has quickly become one of my favorite times of the year, the surprising passion that surrounds soccer in this area is amazing, and I will miss the baseball and basketball for sure.

We will especially miss our church. My wife and I agree that God brought us here to teach us the importance of local church and church involvement. First Baptist Thomasville has been an unbelievable place to be. The people have welcomed us, taught us, nurtured us, and helped us in so many ways. We could not be more grateful for our church family.

In my two years with the Times-Enterprise I’ve done some pretty amazing things. I’ve worked with the Premier League and the NFL, been on the field at Florida State football and baseball games, watched Thomas County Central win a state championship, interviewed the president of the Negro League Baseball Museum, met a Heisman trophy winner, and seen some of the best athletes I’ve ever seen.

This job was a dream come true and I am extremely grateful to Jill and the rest of the Times-Enterprise staff for welcoming me and giving me this opportunity. Though I am stepping away from traditional journalism, I will not be completely out of the sports world. I fully intend to continue with my photography and making connections with Brunswick High School, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy, and College of Coastal Georgia.

I also know that I am leaving the sports section of the paper in capable hands. I have no doubt that Grayson Plunkett, the incoming sports reporter, will do a phenomenal job and I wish him nothing but the best.

A bit poetically, my last story and the last game that I will cover will be Thomas County Central’s spring game against Creekside. It’s only right that my time in the capital of high school football should end with one of the best, most historic programs in Georgia.

In short, I had a lot of fun. Goodbye.