Central baseball camp scheduled for May 22-23 Published 11:10 am Friday, May 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s baseball future will be on display at the annual Yellow Jackets baseball camp, scheduled for May 22-23 at the Yellow Jackets’ baseball stadium.

The camp will start at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at noon on both days. The camp is intended for grades kindergarten through eighth and costs $100.

The camp will focus on helping players develop in hitting, fielding, pitching and catching. Campers will learn the fundamentals of base running along with defensive/offensive strategies and game-time situations.

The camp will end on Friday with waterslide fun, so campers are advised to bring swim trunks and a towel. Campers will also need a bat, glove, cleats, tennis shoes and refillable water bottle. A t-shirt and lunch are included.

“It’s most important to build that relationship with our community. We’re very fortunate here to have kids, not just in Thomas County but surrounding counties, that can come in and participate at our facilities that we’re so proud of,” Central baseball coach Sy Jones said. “We just added a baseball operations building that will be open for this camp. This age is where kids catch the baseball bug, and we try to fan that flame, get them into middle school baseball here at the county and hopefully help us one day at the high school level.”

Those who need more information are advised to contact coach Jones at sy.jones@tcjackets.net.