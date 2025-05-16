Brookwood tennis: Finding the keys to success Published 11:28 am Friday, May 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Brookwood School’s Varsity Tennis team unlocked success with the boys’ team winning the region championship and the girls’ team placing third in the region on Tuesday, April 14th. Coach Tom Harrison placed the achievement of years as region champions on the close-knit bond the team has fostered since Middle School.

Coach Harrison said, “Clark Carter, Will Kadel, John Roesel, and Pearson Taylor, all soon-to-graduate seniors, have made a tremendous impact on Brookwood tennis, and they all have played since 8th grade.”

Ultimately, it is this community of high-performing athletes that has been the “key to success” that Coach Harrison aimed for this season. In addition to winning the region championship, the varsity boys also finished as state runners-up on April 30th.

Despite these successes, the team muscled through early season injuries that slowed their initial momentum. John Roesel ‘25 explained that “dealing with injuries in our first tournament of the year with Clark and Maddie” caused the team to struggle. John went on to say that because of these injuries a lack of motivation became a hurdle to deal with in the early season. Coming out of the ennui of the early season, the team’s energy began to lift dramatically with the encouragement of Coach Harrison. It is because of this leadership that Coach Harrison earned the prestigious Region Coach of the Year.

Several athletes had standout performances this season. Mason Brunson ‘26 earned region champion, Region Player of the Year, state individual finalist, and All-State recognitions – an incredible set of accolades for the experienced and talented Junior. Coach Harrison continued his praise saying, “Clark Carter and Madison Human won region champion doubles team, and Pearson Taylor and John Roesel won region runner-up doubles team and state semi-finalist doubles team.”

The girls’ team also saw standout performances from Gracyn Quinones ‘29 and Caroline Cobb ‘28 who were third place in region doubles and were state quarterfinalists. Mason Brunson ‘26 closes with the summation that “our team’s season went very well.”