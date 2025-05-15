SRTC Practical Nursing Students honored in pinning ceremony Published 5:22 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

THOMASVILLE – On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students representing the SRTC-Moultrie cohort. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates are also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 29, 2025.

Graduates representing the Moultrie cohort included Lelania Gillis of Thomasville and Hannah Blackburn of Boston.

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

