Rep. Taylor champions funding for statewide colorectal cancer awareness campaign Published 5:26 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

THOMASVILLE- The 2025 Georgia General Assembly yielded two big wins for organizations in the fight against cancer in the peach state. Led by Georgia CORE – the Center for Oncology Research and Education, cancer prevention advocates requested funding for a colorectal cancer awareness campaign and proposed a resolution for lawmakers to study access to cancer care in Georgia. Both pieces of legislation passed, making way for more cancer prevention awareness and efforts to increase access for some of Georgia’s most vulnerable and under-resourced populations.

“Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death, yet many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable – and always more effectively treated when detected early,” said Lynn Durham, EdD, Georgia CORE’s president and CEO. “Though our state offers great cancer care and promising advancements in research, there remain gaps in access to screening and treatment.”

The legislature approved $250,000 for one-time state funding in 2025 for public awareness campaign to educate Georgians about the signs and symptoms of Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Georgia CORE has recruited Chemistry, an Atlanta-based advertising agency with additional offices in Miami, New York, and Pittsburgh. With a track record of award-winning public health campaigns, the agency is providing their services pro bono, so most of the funding will go directly to media buys.

Email newsletter signup

“While colorectal cancer cases have decreased slightly since the 1980s because of more screening, the incidence and death rates for those under age 50 are increasing, and by 2030, it will be the biggest cancer killer of people under 50,” said Rep. Darlene Taylor (R-Thomasville), chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health. “We believe it’s worth the state’s investment to raise awareness of the symptoms and increase early detection rates.”

The second big win that came out of this year’s legislative assembly is the passing of a resolution to create a 12-member “House Study Committee on Cancer Care Access,” and that committee will come together in the coming months to review the state’s current cancer prevention, screening, and treatment efforts.

“The study committee will also look at Georgia’s workforce in the oncology sector to improve access to life-saving care, particularly in rural parts of the state,” said Rep. Lee Hawkins (R-Gainesville) the sponsor of the resolution. “I look forward to working with Georgia CORE on the most important issue.”

“Georgia CORE’s mission is to address gaps in access to cancer care and prevention, so we are tremendously excited about these two opportunities provided by our state leaders,” concluded Durham.