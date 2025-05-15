Kinetic Fiber Internet unveiled in Thomas County Published 7:18 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

THOMASVILLE —Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber-internet provider, and Thomas County announced the completion of a nearly $13.3 million fiber optic expansion project earlier this week.

Kinetic and Thomas County leaders gathered on Thursday to celebrate the newly activated enhanced internet access for thousands of residents across Barwick, Boston, Coolidge, Meigs, Ochlocknee, Thomasville and part of Pavo.

“The need for high-speed internet in today’s fast-paced digital world continues to increase for our Georgia communities,” said Michael Foor, president of Kinetic’s Georgia’s Operations. “We’re proud to partner with the state of Georgia and Thomas County to bring more communities the internet essentials for residents and businesses in these areas.”

The Thomas County project has been generously funded through a combination of more than $6.8 million from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund (SFRF), and a county match of $1.3 million. To complete the project, Kinetic invested $5.1 million of its funds to bolster Thomas County’s digital infrastructure and ensure that residents have access to reliable, fast internet services.

Kinetic, the State of Georgia, and 25 counties have partnered to invest over $354 million in Georgia broadband infrastructure development since the U.S. Department of Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law in 2021.

“This initiative is a testament to our dedication to advancing Thomas County’s digital infrastructure,” said Mark NeSmith, chairman of the Thomas County Board of Commissioners. “We are proud to partner with [Kinetic] and state officials to bring high-speed internet access to our community, paving the way for new opportunities in education, business and beyond.”

Residents can now access faster speeds, increased bandwidth, and more reliable connectivity, supporting both personal and professional digital needs.

“The completion of this fiber optic network is a significant step forward for Thomas County,” said Sen. Sam Watson, District 11. “It demonstrates the power of collaboration between public and private entities to address critical infrastructure needs, ensuring our communities remain connected and competitive.”

This expansion was part of Kinetic’s strategic plan where more than 5,000 locations built in Thomas County are now eligible for improved fiber internet services.

“This project is vital for the future growth and development of Thomas County,” said Rep. Darlene Taylor, District 173. “High-speed internet is essential for fostering innovation and economic development, and I am thrilled to see this investment come to fruition.”

According to research, those communities connected to fiber internet have up to 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment, and a 14-17% increase in home values.

“I am proud to support initiatives that bring these opportunities and services to our constituents,” said Rep. Chas Cannon, District 172. “The new fiber network will have a lasting impact on our part of the state, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for those of us in rural southwest Georgia.”

Thomas County residents now eligible for enhanced fiber internet speeds can now call Kinetic at 229-317-1607 or visit the website at www.gokinetic.com to learn more about services in their area and products offered.