Imagine Thomasville celebrates grand opening of Independent Living Plus Program at The Residence at Oak Grove Published 5:16 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Imagine Thomasville is proud to announce the successful grand opening of the Independent Living Plus program at The Residence at Oak Grove — an innovative new living option designed for older adults who seek an active, community-centered lifestyle without the need for full assisted living services.

Unlike traditional independent or assisted living models, the Independent Living Plus program offers a unique blend of independence and support. Residents enjoy chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, maintenance, and a full calendar of social activities. While care services are not initially required, they are readily available on-site if future health needs arise, enabling residents to age in a place with peace of mind.

“We were inspired by our desire to provide a more affordable and community-oriented option for older adults who no longer want to live alone but don’t yet need daily care,” said Shannon Anderson, a representative of The Residence at Oak Grove. “Loneliness and home maintenance are common concerns at this stage of life. Our program is the perfect solution.”

The Residence at Oak Grove’s Independent Living Plus encourages residents to maintain their independence, including the ability to drive and remain active in the Thomasville area, while offering access to therapy services—including physical, occupational, and speech therapy—right on campus. Weekly outings and vibrant activities help residents cultivate new friendships and enjoy daily social interaction.

“Residents have already shared glowing feedback,” said the team at Oak Grove. “One current resident expressed how happy she is to be here—she loves the daily activities and socializing with new friends.”

With just a few apartments still available, interest in the program is high. Once those spaces are filled, new inquiries will be placed on a growing waitlist.

This new initiative is a natural extension of The Residence at Oak Grove’s mission: to provide an exceptional home-like environment through compassionate care, personalized attention, and meaningful community engagement. Guided by core values of Compassion, Accountability, Resident-centric care, Integrity, Nurturing, and Growth through Innovation, the Independent Living Plus program reflects the community’s dedication to transforming senior living and removing the fear often associated with aging.

Set in a boutique community surrounded by inviting outdoor spaces and personalized service, The Residence at Oak Grove stands apart as a trusted and cherished senior living option in the Thomasville area. Based on resident feedback and demand, plans to expand the Independent Living Plus program may be on the horizon.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Shannon Anderson at The Residence at Oak Grove at (229) 516-4016 ext. 1014 or visit them at 135 Market Street Thomasville, Georgia 31792 or online at www.theresidenceatoakgrove.com.