Do it again Published 4:43 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

I just returned from the Bible College of Wales and the Moriah Chapel (as I started this article), where we visited these historic places and prayed that God would “do it again.” Both of these places experienced powerful moves of God, and we agreed that God wants to bring a fresh visitation and flood this land again with His presence. If you know anything at all about early revival history, Wales is a land known for past revivals that affected not only Wales but also spread across the world.

The elderly husband and his wife, who are the current caretakers of the college, were young Bible School students when they came to the BCW. As they shared pieces of the history of the man who established the Bible College, Reese Howells and his son Samuel, I could tell that they still were believing and looking for another outpouring of the Holy Spirit. We prayed with them and agreed with their prayers. They also prayed for us to continue to be an encouragement to those who we would be visiting.

As I mentioned last week, I have met some of the older intercessors who live in this area, who are all still praying for and desiring to see another move of God here in Wales. I met with them to pray together and add my prayers to theirs. Several of my friends in the States who have that same passion in their hearts were also praying and agreeing with us from their own homes and communities. I was actually able to bring two of these friends from here in the US on the phone during our time together, so we were praying and encouraging one another from opposite sides of the globe (a six-hour time difference). I believe in the power of agreement. America can be very grateful for those who have come to us from other nations, as well as the opportunities we may have to connect with them. These seasoned intercessors here in Wales had become somewhat discouraged after years of praying and not seeing what they had experienced in the past. I think we were able to fan the flames in them that had died down because there was no outward evidence of anyone else pursuing God fervently, nor were they aware of anything at their local church focused on or pursuing revival.

I am encouraged to know that there are pockets of people all over the globe who are contending for God to pour out His Spirit again. As I finish up my time here in Wales, I will spend three days at a place called Ffaldybrenin, only a couple of hours from where I am staying. It is a retreat center known for hosting a strong presence of the Lord. It has been on my “bucket list” for nine years. When I was here in Wales nine years ago, I met the caretaker of this center who had written a book about it. I read the book then and reread it while I was here this time. When I inquired, they had an opening for me to be able to go and stay for the weekend, so I am going with great expectation.

I know that I often write about revival because it is something that I have been passionate about for most of my Christian life. What I have personally experienced over the many years I have been saved is a result of my being willing to go to the different places where revival has taken place or was currently taking place. Every one of these places expressed what God was doing in different ways. I heard one minister say that this next revival would be a culmination and expression of many different streams (of revival) converging together. That might mean we could see things that we never personally experienced before.

What has been happening on many college campuses across the United States very likely looks different from campus to campus, but all of them are seeing young people give their hearts to Jesus and then having a strong desire to share the reality of their faith with others. Word of mouth gets around very quickly, and whenever the Lord decides to visit a church or a campus or a community, hungry people come (as well as curiosity seekers). God can apprehend them right where they are – and He does!

Revival does not always come at a convenient time or in ways that we would necessarily expect or desire. I remember when I was living in Belize in the 1990s. A missionary couple that had lived in our area had gone home rather discouraged (burned out), but were renewed when they visited a revival that was going on in the US at that time. They came back to Belize and ministered at the mission church on our property. Things began to happen that were out of the ordinary, and the senior pastor was not comfortable with what was happening. He was standing at the back of the church, telling the Lord he was not happy with what was going on. The Lord said to him, “It is Me. You can choose to embrace what I am doing, or you can allow it to bypass you.” Thank goodness he chose to let God have His way, and hundreds of people from the surrounding area and other parts of the nation began to come and partake of what the Lord was doing in our midst. We saw hundreds of salvations and rededications. We saw whole families reconciled. We saw people healed and delivered. Young children were having heavenly encounters – it was hard to continue in our normal routines. We had a mission school where many of the children who attended were encountering God, so it was difficult to try and teach during this time. Revival can be disruptive, but if we allow the Lord to have His way, He can transform a whole community.

I shared with you about my almost 97 year old friend in Scotland who, when asked by one of our team, what she wanted prayer for, without hesitation she said, to see another revival or great awakening in her lifetime. She is already older than most so I believe we will see what she and my other “younger friends” in their 80’s have been praying and believing for soon. Do it again, Lord!