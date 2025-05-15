Central to face Creekside in Spring game Published 9:44 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 1

THOMASVILLE – On Friday night the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets will strap on the pads and hit the gridiron for their spring game against The Creekside Seminoles.

In past years the Yellow Jackets Spring game has not been extremely competitive, playing teams like Perry. Last season, it was Lowndes who came to town for a fairly competitive matchup. This year Central can expect some pretty serious competition as they face Creekside in the Jacket’s Nest.

The Seminoles went 10-3 last year and 7-0 in their region with a region title. They lost their first two games of the season, which included a loss to DeSoto, one of the best teams in the country. Creekside then went on a tear, racking up 10 wins in a row. That stretch included five shut out wins, four of which were consecutive. The Seminoles lost to eventual state runner-up Marist in the final four of the 4A state playoffs 27-21.

Email newsletter signup

Creekside was an extremely good scoring team, averaging 37.8 points per game. Their defense was also deadly with 50 sacks on the year and 10 interceptions.

Yellow Jacket fans can watch out for incoming senior QB Cayden Benson. He played in all 13 games for the Seminole, completing 179 passes for nearly 2400 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threw 13 interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, the Jackets will be looking at incoming junior pass rusher Casius Burch. Burch totaled 83 tackles last season with 14 sacks. He also had four fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles.

The Yellow Jackets Spring game against Creekside will take place at the Jacket’s Nest on Friday night at 7:30 pm.