Are we modeling intolerance to our children? Published 4:34 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

When someone insults us, steals from us, or lies to us, what would Jesus say … to us? Furthermore, how would Jesus want us to model to our children loving those who treat us unfairly?

His Word … to us … is clear: “I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44 ESV).

Most of us don’t have literal enemies. We’re not engaged in military combat, and we don’t face the kind of persecution Christians encounter in other countries. Without minimizing their very real suffering, I’d like to discuss how we can apply Jesus’ words about the “enemies” in our everyday lives.

Email newsletter signup

Jesus says we should love and pray for those who attack us on social media, undermine us at work, disregard us at home, and misjudge us at church.

If we’re honest, it seems somewhat unfair (and sometimes almost impossible) that Jesus could call us to love those who offend us with their disrespectful and unloving behavior. Don’t we sometimes feel justified in refusing to turn the other cheek? As much as we want to obey God in every area of our lives, loving and praying for “those” people is asking a bit too much.

We’ve all been there, but what kind of example are we setting for our children and grandchildren? When someone calls them names, do we want them to retaliate? Do we want them to believe they need to be callous to survive on the school playground?

Worse, are we modeling intolerance in our homes, communities, and in our churches?

As they grow up and develop relationships in the workforce and in their communities, how do we want them to respond when someone disagrees with their perspective? How far are we willing to let things deteriorate while we watch the chips on our children’s shoulders grow sinfully larger and larger? And the childlike love in their hearts grows colder and colder?

When we demonstrate that someone who dares to cross us doesn’t deserve our respect and prayers, our children see us at our worst. What will their chances of succeeding in their relationships (and life) be if they behave in the same petty, unforgiving way we do?

Our children often mirror us. Why not challenge them to rise to a higher standard? We can begin by challenging ourselves to hear – and obey – what Jesus is saying to us:

“I say to you, (your name), ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.’”

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.