Archbold welcomes new Oncologist Higbee Published 5:41 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold is pleased to welcome hematologist and medical oncologist Sheetal Higbee, MD, to the medical staff.

Higbee earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Missouri – Kansas City and a medical degree at the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine. She completed a residency in internal medicine at Albany Medical College and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Higbee joins medical oncologists Amanda May, MD; Esther Tan, MD; Chisom Onuoha, MD; and Josh Simmons, MD, as well as radiation oncologists David Saunders, MD, and Steve Johnson, MD, at the Lewis Hall Singletary Archbold Cancer Center.

The LHS Archbold Cancer Center offers patients in the region state-of-the-art treatment programs, robust clinical trials and quality care from medical staff. The center provides innovative cancer care services, including Gamma Knife® Perfexion™, TrueBeam®, Trilogy, and Therasphere™ radiation technologies.

To learn more, please visit archbold.org/services/cancer- center.