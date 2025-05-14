SRTC Veterinary Technology students recognized at pinning ceremony Published 8:57 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

THOMASVILLE — On the morning of May 1, 2025, five students were recognized at a Veterinary Technology pinning ceremony held at Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Thomasville Campus. These students completed multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework and a series of clinical rotations at local animal hospitals in addition to their prerequisite coursework.

The graduates honored include Angelica Claudio Mirabal of Thomasville and Brianna Maloney of Thomasville.

