Medical Assisting Students recognized in pinning ceremony

THOMASVILLE — On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized four graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie, honoring their achievements. The students received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments. The graduating Medical Assisting students included Shayla Edwards of Meigs and Amecia Young of Thomasville.

Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students completed the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam and we are proud to announce that they achieved a 100% pass rate. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.

“We are tremendously proud of this exceptional class of medical assisting graduates. They’ve been outstanding representatives of our college and will undoubtedly bring the same excellence to their professional roles. We’ve watched them develop strong clinical skills alongside genuine compassion for patients. We’re confident they’ll make meaningful impacts in their communities and wish them every success as they begin their careers,” stated Sherry Harrison, Medical Assisting Program Chair, and Gina Sierra, Medical Assisting Instructor for SRTC.

The students joined Medical Assisting faculty in reciting the AAMA Medical Assistant Creed:

I believe in the principles and purpose of the protection of medical assisting. I endeavor to be more effective. I aspire to render greater service. I protect the confidence entrusted to me. I am dedicated to the care and well-being of all people. I am loyal to my employer. I am true to the ethics of my profession. I am strengthened by compassion, courage, and faith.

The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.

The Medical Assisting program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). For more information about the Medical Assisting program, please contact Harrison at SHarrison@southernregional.edu .

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205- 3449.

