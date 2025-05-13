Boston PD recommends speed bumps for Kirby St. Published 11:35 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

BOSTON—Following several speeding complaints on Kirby Street, Boston Police Chief Charles Pettus conducted a speed study and recommended a speed-calming device during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Pettus told Council members he and Public Works Director Clint Walker placed a speed radar trailer on Kirby St. on March 13, 2025, and gathered data over a 58-day period.

During those 58 days, 3,904 cars traveled on Kirby St., averaging 67 vehicles per day.

However, Pettus was proud to report that 94.9% of those cars were traveling below the posted speed limit of 25 MPH.

Of the 3,904 cars, 199 did travel over the posted speed limit, with the average violation speed of 29.7 MPH, proving most travelers are driving less than 5 MPH over the limit.

The trailer could also capture excessive speeders, who are drivers traveling more than 10 MPH over the posted limit.

A total of nine vehicles, or .23%, exceeded the threshold.

Pettus noted on the 7th day the speed radar trailer was placed there were three vehicles that were excessively speeding between 70-80 MPH.

“Our best guess is that it would have been a group of motorcycles or a high-horsepower ATV,” he told Council members. “There is no way a passenger vehicle could get up to that speed based on where the trailer is located.”

Pettus said that it has been the only violation of that speed during the period. There have been a few vehicles traveling up to 50 MPH, but the average speed traveled was 21 MPH throughout the 58 days.

Pettus met with residents about the findings and provided the data to the concerned citizens. Pettus additionally met with two individuals who had placed speed awareness signs. The individuals were informed they can place their signs, but they must be placed legally, not impairing the right-of-way view. They were also provided with speeding awareness signs from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

After meeting with the residents on Kirby St., Pettus came to the conclusion that for many, perception is reality, especially with children often outside.

He recommended to the Council that a speed bump be purchased for Kirby St. and Oakridge Ave.

“I’ll be the first to say I haven’t always been a fan of speed bumps and don’t feel they always accomplish the end result that people want them to. However, I think as a city we should purchase a speed bump on Kirby St. and Oakridge Ave,” Pettus said. “Let’s try and meet them (the public) in the middle.”

Council members inquired about the cost of the speed bumps, and were assured that all speed bumps would cost between $2000-$2,500 total.

Council members were satisfied, and with approval from Mayor Danny Groover, the speed bumps will now be purchased to help curb speeding in the area.