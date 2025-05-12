TPD holds annual inspections, announces awards Published 2:13 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

1 of 2

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department recently held their annual command inspection and awards ceremony at the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium. The ceremony included a candlelight vigil and remembrance of the nation’s fallen officers to commemorate National Police Week. Special awards were also provided to officers and employees within the police department.

Officer Colby Kreznar was named 2024 Officer of the Year. This award is presented annually to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. The award also takes into account heroic acts.

Kreznar saved a citizen while performing a welfare check on an elderly male recently released from the hospital. Kreznar’s trust in his instincts led him to find the elderly man on the floor wedged between an air conditioning unit and a couch. The male had fallen and was trapped for hours without access to his phone.

“Upon arriving at the apartment complex, Kreznar repeatedly knocked on the door and windows with no response, said Thomasville Police Chief Wade Glover. “Kreznar and dispatch were unsuccessful in their attempts to locate the apartment complex manager to gain access to the apartment.”

Kreznar was able to locate management and gain access by going door to door and speaking with neighbors. The man’s family believes that without his action their family member may not be alive today.

“Kreznar’s vigilance, training, and compassion to take an extra step while on patrol led to a lifesaving incident,” stated Glover.

Kreznar began his career with the Thomasville Police Department in 2023.

At the ceremony, two additional awards were also presented. Records Clerk Betty Brooks was named Employee of the Year and honored for her endless efforts to outshine all the expectations of the TPD. Lieutenant Jason Baldwin received the Chief’s Accommodation Award for leading by example and showing initiative and accomplishment.

“These standout team members are a symbol of an entire force that is willing to go above and beyond to serve our community,” said Glover. “I am very proud and honored to lead the dedicated men and women of the TPD.”

The ceremony also featured a video showcasing the six Georgia officers who died in the line of duty in 2024 as well as a video highlighting the day-to-day life of officers and their families within the Thomasville Police Department. The inspection and ceremony kicked-off National Police Week, which is May 11-May 17, serving as an observance and tribute to the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers nationwide.

For more information, contact the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.