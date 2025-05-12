TCCHS Healthcare and Business Computer Science Programs recertify Published 9:31 am Monday, May 12, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Two Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs at Thomas County Central High School recently completed the industry recertification process. The Healthcare Science (HCS) program earned their recertification Feb. 26 and the Business and Computer Science (BCS) programs received their recertification with distinction notification May 7.

“The Business and Computer Science department at Thomas County Central High School is proud of the dedication and hard work of our team in attaining industry certification with distinction,” computer science teacher Mark Thompson said. “This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in preparing students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in today’s competitive workforce.”

Every five years certified programs must apply for recertification through the Georgia Department of Education. While the process varies depending on the program, teachers must prepare for a site visit by documenting their classroom activities, partnerships with business and industry, and work with a Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO). Additionally, each program is awarded a state grant for $5,000 to support its efforts in providing rigorous, relevant content.

Wendy Luke and Cindy Griner, teachers in the HCS program, worked diligently to complete the process for their certification.

“A lot of time and effort goes into preparing for the site visit,” Luke said. “But, in the end it all comes together, and we are proud to show off our program and what we do.”

Similarly, business teachers Nick Haskin and Sam Vonier and computer science teacher Mark Thompson worked together to document their program of work.

“The industry certification team always does a ‘deep dive’ into what is going on in our classrooms as well as our Future Business Leaders of America chapter,” Haskin said. “The team was very impressed with the success of our chapter at regional, state, and national competitions. We also received a commendation for being named Superior Chapter and having our Chapter President, Caroline Westberg, being elected to serve on the state officer team as State Reporter.”

During the site visit, representatives met with teachers, administrators, students, and business partners to gain first hand knowledge about the programs. They also toured program facilities, audited equipment lists, discussed student projects, and learned about teaching practices used in daily instruction. The HCS program was certified by Sanda Martin, a program specialist with the GaDOE and Sharon Pye, a representative from Hometown Health University. The BCS programs were certified by Paula Davis, a GaDOE industry certification consultant, and Tracy Williams, president of Flint River SHRM.

A large part of the recertification process focused on student participation. The HCS process included student interviews.

One student involved in the interview process, junior Zion Louissaint, recently completed the Patient Care pathway and is now a CNA. She hopes to attend Spelman College after graduation and pursue a career as a physician. She noted the HCS program introduced her to direct patient care and provided a stepping stone to meet her long term goals.

“[The HCS] program is industry certified, so I know that it meets the rigor needed to prepare me to do my best in this beginning step,” Louissaint said.

For the BCS review, several students gave presentations about their projects in the business classes. Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) officers also spoke about their activities, competitions, and community service projects.

TCCHS junior Laylen Hines joined a business class to improve her work ethic and sharpen her professionalism. She is currently in the Human Resources pathway and a member of FBLA.

“For the BCS review, I presented two projects, one highlighting the accomplishments of this year’s FBLA chapter and another showcasing our community service project collecting donations for local veterans,” Hines said. “I was really excited to share the impact we’ve made with others!”

The HCS program was initially certified in 2010. This year marks its fourth time going through the process. While the teachers have changed over the years, the importance of providing quality programs for the students of Thomas County has remained the same.

“Certification validates the knowledge and the skills of our students as they prepare for post-secondary education and for the world of work,” Griner said. “It also benefits schools and industry by building partnerships and providing job skills that are relative in today’s world.”

Likewise, the BCS programs were initially certified in 2015. For a new teacher like Vonier, the process was challenging, but rewarding.

“The process offered our department a chance to highlight the strengths of our programs while identifying areas for continued improvement,” Vonier said.

TCCHS currently maintains certifications for all of the programs that can certify through the GaDOE. Certified programs include Agriculture (Veterinary Science), Audio-Video Technology, Automotive Technology, Business and Computer Science, Early Childhood Education, Healthcare Science, and Welding.

“Industry certification is a complex process, but it is one we have found to be worthwhile,” said Dr. Beth Adams, CTAE Director and Assistant Principal. “Maintaining strong programs and connecting with community employers is important to make sure our students are prepared for the world they encounter after high school.”

The HCS program received a banner to show its certification accomplishment. It will hang in the PREP Academy hallway outside the healthcare classrooms. The BCS programs will receive a banner to display at the GACTE conference in June.