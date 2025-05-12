Growing tips for dogwoods! Published 11:16 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Growing tips for shrub dogwoods: The straight species are often used for large areas, where they can form dense thickets. Smaller varieties are great for rain gardens and along streams or ponds. You can also use them as a specimen, small group planting, or a privacy screen. And for steep hills, they hold the soil in place to control erosion. Mix different varieties to show off the different stem colors in winter. Pair dogwood with other shrubs to add more texture and color to your landscape. A few good companion shrubs are ninebark, buttonbush, and spirea. At maturity, shrub dogwoods range from 3-10 feet tall and wide, so knowing the size of your planting space is vital.

While they grow best in full sun, dogwood also does well in part shade. For soil conditions, they thrive in moist soils but do tolerate average soil conditions. It’s best to avoid planting them in drier soils. Dogwood are low-maintenance plants that don’t require much care once they’re established. Like other shrubs, dogwood requires regular watering to get established. After that first season, they should grow well with minimal watering. As dogwoods grow older, their stems begin to lose that distinct red or yellow color. Pruning 1/3 of the oldest stems to the ground each year promotes younger stems with better color. If your existing dogwoods are overgrown, consider cutting back all the stems near the ground to rejuvenate the plant. Ideally, pruning should be done in late winter or early spring before the plants start growing.

Growing tips for tree dogwoods: The stunning bracts and structure of these dogwoods make a perfect accent in the garden. Use them as a specimen or plant in small groups near a sidewalk or patio for perfect viewing. They also make a good addition to woodland gardens, natural areas, and shrub borders.

Depending on your zone, different species and varieties can be added to your garden for a colorful display.

Some dogwood trees can be underplanted with groundcovers to reduce weeds and add more greenery.

Dogwood trees normally grow in the understory of forests, where they receive ample moisture and part shade. In the garden, they will thrive in similar conditions. While these trees tolerate full sun, they need moist soil to avoid leaf scorch. Wind damage can be a problem in exposed areas, so consider planting in a sheltered spot of the landscape.

In a typical year, these trees require little maintenance. New plantings will need regular watering, but that’s about it. Generally, it’s best to water the plants deeply to encourage better root growth. Lower limbs can be removed if desired, but little pruning is needed. Many gardeners refrain from pruning to enjoy their natural and unique form. Overall, dogwood trees have few pest and disease issues. The best way to prevent problems is to keep the trees healthy and stress-free.

The dogwood tree is a beautiful and versatile addition to any landscape. With a wide variety of species to choose from, there is undoubtedly a dogwood tree that will suit your specific needs and preferences, each with unique features and fun facts.

The dogwood is currently at risk for both fungus and pest infestations, which is why it is important to buy the sapling from an arborist instead of transplanting the tree from the wild. Dogwood anthracnose is a disease caused by the fungus Discula destructiva. For this reason, it can be beneficial to plant your dogwood in late spring when warm temperatures will kill the fungus, which thrives in cooler, wet weather.

Dogwood powdery mildew has also become a recent major threat to dogwoods. The mildew, which often causes a whitish-gray powdery film on leaves that are also contorted, is easily treatable with fungicides, such as horticultural oil.

