Florence Harrell speaks at the UDC chapter meeting Published 11:42 am Monday, May 12, 2025

THOMASVILLE- The John B. Gordon #383 UDC had their final meeting of the term earlier this month, where they heard from chapter member Florence Harrell of Cairo. Harrell spoke on the cost of the Battle of Sharpsburg to the family of Jasper DeLaughter.

DeLaughter, a Southern soldier, was Harrell’s great, great, great uncle.

The topic was well-received among the club, with President Sheila Massey Tucker noting the great turnout.

Email newsletter signup

“This has been such a positive and productive year for our UDC chapter,” said Tucker. ” We had a great turnout in attendance for our final meeting of this term to listen to speaker and chapter member Florence Harrell.”

To show the chapter’s appreciation for Harrell presenting the program, a book was donated in her honor to the Rodenberry Memorial Library in Cairo. The name of the book is Mary Surratt, An American Tragedy written by Elizabeth Steger Trindall. This book is well documented with true stories to read about what led up to the hanging of Mary Surratt. Her son, John Surratt was believed to have plotted in the shooting of President Lincoln along with John Wilkes Booth. Mary Surratt and others were brought before a civilian court with a judge and a jury. This special court only had to answer to President Andrew Johnson. There were many complaints against the court stating it was illegal to try her and the others before a military court. But, the trial continued and all accused were found guilty.

“Many people tried to help Mary Surratt , including the owner of the theater where President Lincoln was assassinated, and Mrs. Stephen A. Douglas, the wife of the man whom Lincoln had defeated for the presidency in 1860.” All requests to save Mary Surratt failed. She along with others were hanged on July 7, 1865. Many people then and even today believed Mary Surratt was innocent.

This is a non-fictional book that would be a good resource to share information concerning this topic about the assassination of President Lincoln.