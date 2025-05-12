Brookwood’s Mason Howell advances in Open qualifying Published 4:10 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Brookwood junior Mason Howell is one step closer to playing in this year’s U.S. Open.

Howell was one of five golfers to qualify at a local U.S. Open qualifying tournament at Hawkstone Country Club in Gainesville, Florida, on May 8. He tied for first after finishing with a 7-under-par 64.

“It was a lot of fun. I had my dad on the bag, and we always have a good time,” Howell said. “I got off to a really good start. It was just one of those days where you have to get hot at the right time. I’m looking forward to seeing if I can continue the momentum into the next qualifying.”

Howell advanced to the final stage of qualifying, scheduled for June 2. He will either compete in Atlanta or South Florida. It will be one-day, 36-hole tournament where only a few will advance to the U.S. Open, slated for June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Howell discussed the challenging 36-hole format and the process of trying to qualify for golf’s prestigious event.

“You’ve just got to stay hydrated, fuel your body and can’t let any distractions get in the way,” Howell said. “You’ve got to stay mentally tough for seven or eight hours.

“(The process is) definitely a grind. That first stage, there’s 84 people for five spots. You’ve still got to play really good golf. It’s not like you can go out and make mistakes and think it’ll be okay. You’ve got to keep your head down and stay mentally tough.”

Howell is used to playing in pressure-packed events. He recently captured low medalist honors in leading Brookwood to its fourth state championship in five years.

“This is probably my favorite time of year. I’m glad my game is trending in the right direction,” Howell said.