Shayna Welch receives Humanities Division Outstanding Student Award at Thomas University Published 12:52 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

THOMASVILLE- Thomas University celebrated the academic achievements of nearly 425 students during its 70th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Forbes Campus. Degrees were conferred upon graduates in their caps and gowns marking a milestone in their educational success at TU.

Each year, the faculty in each division selects its top graduating students to be recognized for their outstanding academic achievements. This year, Shayna Welch received the Outstanding Student Award for the Division of Humanities.

Welch majors in Literature and Media at TU. Faculty praise her as a talented, confident, and hardworking writer. Dr. Jason Dunn, Chair of Humanities Division, noted that “Shayna’s work explores identity, memory, and human emotion, blending vivid imagery with nuanced meaning. Her writing challenges perspectives and reshapes narratives, leaving a lasting impact on readers. Shayna’s skill with language and metaphor, combined with her dedication, make her an exemplary representative of the Literature and Media program at TU.”