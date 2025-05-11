DePaola honored with Vulcan Award Published 1:24 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Robin DePaola, Assistant Professor of English and Director of Learning Support, received the 2025 Vulcan Teaching Excellence Award during the undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 3, 2025. She was honored with the distinguished award for her strong academic skills in the classroom and her leadership, and her exemplary leadership and support across various areas of the University.

“In the classroom, Professor DePaola is a masterful educator who consistently engages students with innovative teaching methods and a deep passion for composite. Her ability to make complex concepts accessible and stimulating has earned her the admiration and respect of both students and colleagues,” Dr. Pauline Patrick, Chair for the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences, said. “Professor DePaola embodies the qualities that the Vulcan Award seeks to honor.”

As Director of Learning Support, DePaola established and oversees a variety of initiatives to assist students to succeed in their academic pursuit including tutoring services for both online and on-campus students. She consistently attends student events and has lead programming for the International Student Association.

“She regularly tutors and mentors students, guiding them through academic and personal challenges with compassion and wisdom” Patrick said.