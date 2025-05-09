Three cars damaged in pursuit across Thomas County Published 11:58 am Friday, May 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man is under arrest after he fled from police with a machete in hand.

According to reports, the Thomasville Police Department was dispatched to TitleMax for a fight in progress involving a male, later identified as Randall Crowe, with a machete.

At the time of the incident, Officer James Vick with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and arrived on scene, where he observed Crowe carrying a machete, while walking toward a silver Corolla.

Vick issued his emergency lights, ordering Crowe to stop, but Crowe disregarded Vick’s instructions, getting in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Vick then hopped back in his patrol vehicle and advised dispatch he was pursuing Crowe.

Crowe turned recklessly onto GA Hwy. 122, hitting another vehicle as he took off, before turning right onto GA Hwy. 300 South. As Crowe neared the intersection of GA Hwy. 300 and Williamsburg Ave., he sideswiped another vehicle and continued onto the ramp traveling toward GA Hwy. 38 E.

However, Vick was gaining speed.

Vick used his patrol unit to make intentional contact with Crowe’s car, causing it to spin around on GA Hwy. 38 E.

But Crowe was able to regain control and took off onto GA Hwy. 300 from the off-ramp. He was clocked traveling 98 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Crowe then attempted to make a U-turn in front of AG-Pro, when Vick made intentional contact again, causing Crowe to spin into the ditch.

However, Crowe once more regained control of the vehicle, fleeing south in the northbound lane.

Captain Jerome Burgess then took over in the chase as Crowe fled south on GA Hwy. 300. While on the highway, Crowe attempted another U-turn in front of the Thomasville Shriners Club, when Burgess made intentional contact with Crowe.

As Crowe attempted to flee once more following the contact, he wrecked into a third vehicle before speeding away.

Still on his tail, Burgess made another attempt at intentional contact when Crowe turned onto Dogwood Drive, as did Corporal John Hurst, so they could box Crowe in.

The attempt was successful, but Crowe reportedly exited the vehicle attempting to flee on foot. He fled behind a home on Holly Hill Drive before trying to jump over the fence. While trying to climb the fence, Crowe fell, and Vick was able to pin him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

Crowe was then placed in a rip hobble for safety and transported to the Thomas County Jail, where he was charged with felony fleeing/eluding, obstuction, aggressive driving, reckless driving, three counts of hit and run, two counts of failure to obey traffic control device, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, and speeding.