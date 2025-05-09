Award-winning homes constructed on Victoria Place Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Local developer and realtor Udi Arzi recently completed his newest construction project, which included several historically inspired homes on Victoria Place. The one-of-a-kind homes are now for sale through Key South Realty after being recognized by Thomasville Landmarks for their homage to the time.

“While these homes aren’t a replica of something historic, they pay tribute to the historic area we are in through new construction,” explained Key South Realtor Chris Quick.

The new builds mirror elements from the original Victorians of the period.

“The windows are the two over two panes, which is something you would’ve seen in a historic home, but they are brand new and energy efficient,” Quick said.

Buyers will also see features such as wooden porch flooring, tray ceilings, and brick trim.

“You get the look and feel of an older home, but the efficiency of something that is brand new,” Quick said.

Being near downtown and the historic district is a major draw to these new properties, as Quick has found many homebuyers have a vested interest in walkability, especially those moving to Thomasville from larger cities.

“Just like Savannah or Charleston or those other historic cities, people want to live near downtown where they can get out and shop and eat, or go to concerts on First Friday,” Quick said. “People want to be in this walkable atmosphere, but do not care for a big, historic home.”

Historic homes can have drawbacks, such as a lack of standard materials available for use, but because these homes on the market are simply historically-inspired, home owners can easily find modern fixes for troubles that may arise.

“In historic homes, something as simple as changing out the doorknob would require you to remove the door, but these homes blend the practicality of everyday living, charm, and the downtown feel,” Quick said.

Since this new development, Quick has found many current buyers are individuals looking to retire in the Rose City.

“We’ve helped a lot of people in the past year who have come in from Florida and areas that are larger, looking to settle down,” he said.

Some of these buyers are also individuals who can now work remotely and are looking for a slower pace of life, while enjoying the vibrant culture Thomasville has to offer.

Two of the award-winning homes in the area have already been sold, with both buyers commending the design, sharing they sometimes feel as if they are in a hotel, thanks to the fresh, open, and airy atmosphere.

“We are excited by the response to it,” he said.

The homes vary in size and in design slightly with prices ranging from mid $300,000 to upward of $400,000. The largest home in Victoria Place is just over 2,000 square-feet and priced at $450,000. However, the homes facing Lester Street are a little smaller, costing less.

For those looking for something that still has a new feel, but different price tag, Arzi has already begun work on his newest development, Cassidy Farms, which will be off Cassidy Rd.. and feature homes in the $200,000 range, good for individuals just entering the market or looking to downsize.

“We really look for that whole part of town to grow,” Quick said.

Individuals looking for more information on the Cassidy Farms development or Victoria Place are encouraged to contact Quick at 229-403-6988.