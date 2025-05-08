Vanessa Lynn Singley named 2025–2026 Teacher of the Year at Scott Elementary Published 8:33 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomasville City Schools is proud to announce Vanessa Lynn Singley as the 2025–2026 Teacher of the Year for Scott Elementary School. A passionate and dedicated educator, Singley teaches 5th grade Math and brings nearly 20 years of experience in education—17 of those with Thomasville City Schools, and 8½ years at Scott Elementary.

From a young age, Singley knew she wanted to be a teacher. Her journey into education, however, was marked by perseverance and resilience. Raised by a single mother and facing financial hardships, she found comfort and hope in school.

“I had incredible teachers who saw my potential and invested their time in me,” she recalled. “Their belief in me made a lasting impact and inspired me to one day do the same for others.”

Despite facing life challenges that forced her to leave high school early, Singley never gave up on her dream. She earned her GED, went on to college, and began a career focused on helping students—especially those experiencing difficulties – see their worth and potential.

“What I love most about teaching is the lasting relationships I get to build with students and watching them grow—not just academically, but emotionally and socially as well,” said Singley. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see them begin to understand new ideas and build confidence in themselves.”

One of her most memorable moments came after a year of tutoring a student who had been significantly behind in math.

“When I told him he passed the state test, his face lit up,” she said. “I’ll never forget the tears in his eyes and the heartfelt ‘thank you.’”

Singley’s teaching philosophy is rooted in consistency, care, and connection. She sets high expectations while taking the time to learn about her students’ interests and lives. Her focus on open communication and building trust with families helps reinforce the supportive environment she creates in the classroom.

“Being named Teacher of the Year is an immense honor,” said Singley. “To be recognized by colleagues I respect so deeply is incredibly meaningful. This award reflects the shared commitment we have as educators and inspires me to keep growing alongside such an exceptional team.”

Dr. Selena Dawson, Principal of Scott Elementary, said “If I had to describe Mrs. Singley with a quote, it would be the following: ‘The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.’ – Pablo Picasso.

Mrs. Singley exemplifies the true calling of teaching and what it means to be an educator. She advocates for her students and works tirelessly to make sure that her students and parents know how much she cares about them and their learning. She works to ignite a passion for learning, encouraging students to pursue their dreams, and believe in themselves. We are so proud she is our representative for Teacher of the Year!”

Outside the classroom, Singley is known for her quirkiness — including the fun fact that she occasionally speaks a made-up language in her sleep, much to her family’s amusement. Her favorite quote sums up her outlook on teaching and life:

“Even when life challenges us, it’s a gift beyond all measure.” — Parker J. Palmer

Thomasville City Schools celebrates Singley’s achievements and thanks her for the difference she continues to make in the lives of students every day.