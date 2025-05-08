Thomasville City Schools awarded $87,000 Grant to launch Smart Manufacturing Curriculum through Georgia AIM Program Published 1:26 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Schools has been awarded an $87,000 grant as part of the Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing (AIM) program, in partnership with Georgia Tech, to develop and launch a Smart Manufacturing curriculum that will introduce students to emerging technologies and prepare them for high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing and automation.

The curriculum, designed and led by experts from Georgia Tech, will expose students to cutting- edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and smart factory systems— providing hands-on learning experiences aligned with real-world industry needs.

“We are proud to partner with Georgia Tech to bring this level of innovation to our schools,” said Dr. Scott Sweeting, Superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. “This program not only supports career readiness, but also helps students see the vast opportunities that exist in AI- driven manufacturing and automation.”

Special thanks are extended to Stephen Ferguson, Dr. Kyle Saleeby, and Dr. Sean Mulvanity of Georgia Tech for their leadership in curriculum development and instruction. Additional appreciation goes to Beka Shiver, Economic Development and Transportation Planner for the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, for her pivotal role in securing support for this initiative.

This project is also supported by key local industry partners, including Centek Industries, Cleaver Brooks, Checkmate Industries, and Nichols Lures.

Their commitment to workforce development and collaboration with local education systems continues to strengthen regional talent pipelines and provide meaningful career pathways for students.

“This investment reflects our district’s commitment to forward-thinking, workforce-aligned education,” said Ashley Palmer, Coordinator of STEM, CTAE, and Career Development for Thomasville City Schools. “Our students will gain real skills that prepare them for what’s next— whether that’s college, technical training, or direct-to-career employment.”

Details regarding the curriculum rollout and student participation will be shared in the coming weeks.