Spring Showcase: Yellow Jackets Football on Display on Saturday Published 2:35 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central football will be in the spotlight on Saturday at the Jackets’ Nest, weather pending.

The Yellow Jackets will hold their Spring Showcase, starting at 10 a.m. if weather permits. Head coach Justin Rogers confirmed that if rain persists on Saturday, then the high school team will hold a private workout at Lowndes’ indoor facility in Valdosta, Georgia.

The rising ninth grade will compete against the junior varsity at 10 a.m. The varsity will follow with its intrasquad scrimmage at 10:20 a.m. to cap the showcase.

Email newsletter signup

The intrasquad scrimmage marks the halfway point for Central’s spring schedule. It will hold practices next week on May 12, May 13 and May 14. All practices will start at 4:10 p.m. Central’s spring game against Creekside on Friday, May 16, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Jackets Nest.

“You’ve got to make the most of all 10 days because you’re going to put (the helmets and pads) back up for two months. You’ve got to show up, make sure you’re hydrated, prepared and get a good night’s sleep. You’ve got to make sure you’re doing all the things necessary to maximize all 10 of those days to actually put pads on,” Rogers said.

Those planning to attend Saturday’s event need to bring a snack donation for entry. The team is asking for no canned goods.

The planned Showcase originally included the middle school intrasquad games, but they were moved to Friday afternoon due to weather concerns.