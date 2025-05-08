Incident Reports & Arrests 05-08
Published 7:57 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on Ga. Hwy. 35 N
- Criminal trespass reported on Sandford Rd.
- Disorderly conduct reported on Ellen St.
- Theft by shoplifting reported on Duren Dr.
- Theft by taking reported on Birch Ln.
- Fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI reported on Ga. Hwy. 300
- DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane, driving without license reported at the intersection of Smith Ave. & Wheet St.
- Obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects reported on Hwy. 19 S
- Cruelty to children reported on Wiloras Ln.
- Cruelty to children reported on English Ln.
- Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects reported on U.S. 84 E
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Louie Aldridge, Driving on a suspended license (no bond reported)
- Donna Carter, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Zaria King, Speeding (no bond reported)
- Randall Crowe, Fleeing or eluding (no bond reported), obstruction (no bond reported), aggressive driving (no bond reported), reckless driving (no bond reported), hit and run x3 (no bond reported), failure to obey traffic control device x2 (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported), driving on the wrong side of the road (no bond reported), speeding (no bond reported)
- Carlos Sanchez Guerrero, DUI (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), no valid license (no bond reported)
- Korey Kirland, Obstruction of law enforcement officers (no bond reported), possession of drug related objects (no bond reported)
- Kacy Jones, Possession of methamphetamine (no bond reported), possession of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of drug related objects (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Theft by taking reported on the 1000 block of 1st Ave. NE
- Damage to property reported at the intersection of 7th Ave. SE & 4th St. SE
- Driving without a valid license, failure to yield to right of way reported at the intersection of Hwy. 94 E & 9th St. NE
- Burglary reported on the 1200 block of Platt Ave. SE
- Theft by taking reported on the 900 block of 8th St. NW
- Terroristic threats and acts reported on Sterling Circle SE
- Simple battery reported on the 100 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Theft by shoplifting rpeorted on the 1100 bock of Hwy. 84 W
- Criminal damage to property reported on the 300 block of 6th Ave. NE
- Lost property reported on the 800 block of South Broad St.
- Unlawful conduct during 911 call, criminal trespass reported on the 1400 block of 1st Ave. SW
- Simple battery, criminal trespass reported on the 1400 block of Tired Creek Blvd.
- Battery reported on the 1200 block of 1st Ave. SW
- Simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another reported on the 600 block of Oaklawn Dr.
- Fleeing or attempting to elude reported on the 300 block of U.S. Hwy. 84 E
- Robbery by sudden snatching reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- Theft by taking reported on the 200 block of Humble Ave. SW
- Simple battery reported on the 1100 block of 5th St. SE
- Battery reported on the 1200 block of 1st Ave. SW
- Theft by taking reported on 4th St. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 700 block of 10th Ave. NW
- Driving while license suspended or revoked reported at the intersection of 4th St. NE & Hwy. 84 E
- Driving while license suspended or revoked, head/tail light requirements reported on Hwy. 84 E & 8th St. NE
- Failure to appear reported on the 100 block of N. Broad St.
- Driving while license suspended or revoked, window tint violation reported on the 200 block of N. Broad St.
- Criminal damage to property reported on the 500 block of J.J. Wilcox Dr.
- Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of 6th Ave. NE
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Telma Sales-Morales, 26, Driving without a valid license (no bond reported), failure to yield to right of way (no bond reported)
- Morris Terry, 57, Burglary (no bond reported)
- Crystal Mecown, 37, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- Daria Bryan, 17, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- Elijah Oates, 29, Unlawful conduct during 911 call (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Jamecia Gordon, 30, Battery (no bond reported)
- Jeremiah Jones, 37, Terroristic threats or acts (no bond reported), pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another (no bond reported), simple battery (no bond reported)
- Xavier Cook, 17, Robbery by sudden snatching (no bond reported)
- Marty Barber, 35, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- James Wyatt, 64, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Marcus Cogland, 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), failure to maintain insurance (no bond reported), operating vehicle on suspended registration (no bond reported)
- Jamichael Williams, 44, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), head/tail light requirements (no bond reported)
- Sheddrick Cromartie, 28, Failure to appear (no bond reported)
- Paul Donaldson, 53, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), window tint violation (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, tail lights required, failure to signal when turning reported at the intersection of Ridge Rd. & Pine Level Rd.
- Battery, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated stalking reported at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 93 & Pine Park Rd.
- Theft by taking reported on Wildeer Rd.
- Runaway juvenile reported on Joyner Rd.
- Driving while license suspended reported at the intersection of Hwy. 93 S. & Blueberry Circle
- Battery reported on Pebble Creek Dr.
- Battery reported on Kolt Dr.
- Domestic dispute reported on Robert Willis Rd.
- Fleeing or attempting to elude police reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Driving while license suspended reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Braxton Collins, 39, Fleeing or attempting to elude (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), failure to stop at stop sign (no bond reported), tail lights required (no bond reported), failure to signal when turning (no bond reported)
- Marissa James, 29, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- Jimmy Sanchez, 45, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- James Phelps, 36, Battery (no bond reported)
- James Pearce, 37, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Roselyn Jones, 33, Domestic dispute (no bond reported)
- Lucas Claiborne, 23, Fleeing or attempting to elude police (no bond reported), driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), reckless driving (no bond reported)
- Fernando Jiminez-Perez, 20, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), tail lights required (no bond reported)