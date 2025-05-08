Georgia’s foster children at risk: The unseen consequences of the Medicaid transition Published 8:22 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Dear Editor:

Georgia’s foster care system is already in crisis. As a foster parent and advocate for over two decades, I’ve dedicated my life to supporting children in need. Through my work with foster families across the state, I’ve seen how essential stable, high-quality healthcare is for these vulnerable children. That’s why so many foster parents are deeply worried about Georgia’s Medicaid transition and what it could mean for the children they love and care for.

For years, Georgia Families 360 has provided specialized Medicaid services tailored to the unique needs of children in foster care. Now, the state has awarded sole control of these services to a new provider, and many families are feeling uncertain about what comes next. According to a ProPublica investigation, this provider has been accused of systematically denying claims for mental health care and autism therapy — services that many children in foster care rely on for stability and healing.

Additionally, the new provider is currently on trial in Macon for Medicare fraud, a case uncovered by the Department of Justice. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has opened a national inquiry into the company’s Medicare billing practices. Recent reporting has also shed light on troubling aspects of Georgia’s Medicaid procurement process. The selection of the new provider was fraught with red flags, where some of the selected organizations reportedly failed to meet the state’s own eligibility criteria, yet they were still approved.

These concerns aren’t just theoretical, as foster parents have told me they are already struggling to confirm whether their child’s trusted therapist or medical provider is still in-network. Some have already faced denials for services their children have relied on for years. In an already complex and often overwhelming foster care system, any disruption in healthcare access adds stress to families and, more importantly, to the children themselves.

This issue goes beyond the procurement process and the qualifications of this new provider; it’s about the well-being of our children in foster care. For these children, stability can make all the difference. Many have endured unimaginable hardships, and the consistency of a counselor or doctor they trust can be one of the few constants in their lives. Losing access to that care, even temporarily, can be devastating.

These children rely on the adults around them for safety, guidance, and support. It is our responsibility to provide them with a strong foundation, so they have the opportunity to grow and heal. We owe it to our children to do better. They have already faced enough uncertainty, and access to their doctors and therapists should never be in question. Foster parents, advocates, and concerned citizens must stand together to demand better for Georgia’s foster children. We must protect them because every child deserves to feel valued and supported.

– Dr. John DeGarmo