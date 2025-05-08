Bulldogs head to the final four Published 3:00 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 1

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Bulldogs defeated the Jeff Davis Yellowjackets in an elite eight match up on Tuesday.

It was a rematch between region foes as Jeff Davis defeated Thomasville in mid-March 2-1. This time it was the Bulldogs who found victory, taking down the three seeded Yellowjackets 3-1 in a tough defensive-minded game.

“It feels excellent. Obviously, any time you go to any place against a good team and beat them after having them beat you the first time I think it was a little extra motivation for the guys, and they played really hard,” said Thomasville head coach Robert Peterson. “They had to really work for it. Jeff Davis made it very difficult, and, in the end, we came out on top, which was very sweet for those boys.”

Email newsletter signup

Thomasville will now host the final four, welcoming Fannin County to the Rose City. The Bulldogs are certainly the favorite statistically with Fannin being an 18 seed, but don’t underestimate the Rebels. Fannin upset 15 seed Barrow in round one, then shocked many by defeated two seeded ACE Charter in the second round. Fannin defeated Dalton County, a 23 seed, in the elite eight. The Rebels also defeated both Model and Armuchee, the other two semi-finalists, during the regular season.

Despite the seeding, Peterson felt that Fannin hasn’t upset anyone. Instead, he said they were later bloomers and have played extremely well this season.

“If you have watched them and some of their scores, I just thought they had a slow start to the season,” Peterson said. “They already beat the other two semi-final teams earlier in the year. So, it’s not a fluke.”

The Rebels are 10-6 coming into this game, while the Bulldogs are 16-5.