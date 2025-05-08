Brookwood School celebrates academic achievement during Lower and Middle School Awards Programs Published 1:17 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 2

THOMASVILLE – Brookwood School celebrated the 2024–25 academic year with two special ceremonies honoring academic excellence, citizenship, and leadership among its Lower and Middle School students.

Lower School Awards Day was held on Tuesday, May 6, where students were recognized for outstanding achievement in core subjects as well as personal character and effort. The following day, Middle School students gathered for their annual Awards Day program. The ceremony honored students in grades 6–8 for academic excellence, athletic accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to the Brookwood community.

Each Awards Day serves as a capstone to a year marked by the meaningful development and accomplishments of Brookwood students.