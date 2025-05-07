Thomasville track to compete at state Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

THOMASVILLE – 11 Bulldog track and field athletes and teams punched their ticket to the state championship meet during sectionals.

Multiple individuals and relay teams put together a fantastic performance. For the girls, Semaya Ivey made state in both the shot put and discus along with Kennedy Brooks, who made state in shot put. Lauryn Sampson and Makayla Clark punched their tickets on the track. Sampson qualified for state in the 400-meter dash and Clark made state in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, the triple jump, and the high jump.

On the boys’ side, Da’Marion Florence made state in the discus. Christian Hayes qualified in the 200-meter dash while Zavien Clark and Messiah Wilson made state in the 400-meter dash. Clark also qualified in the discus and the 110-meter hurdles.

Karter Walker was one of the fastest men on the track, qualifying for state in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.07 and coming in third overall.

Kayden Walker won the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.89 and qualified for state in the 100-meter dash.

Makari Williams qualified for several events including the 110-meter hurdles, the long jump, and the triple jump. Addam Barnes also qualified for the triple jump.

Thomasville had multiple relay teams make state. The boys 4×800 meter relay team of Jayden Isom, Josh Williams, Mario Thomas, and Messiah Wilson qualified with a time of 3:26.41 placing second.

Thomasville’s 4×200 meter boys relay team of Za’quorion Drew, Kayden Walker, Christian Hayes, and Karter Walker made state with a top time of 1:28.15.

The 4×100 relay team of Wilson, Walker, Hayes, and Walker qualified as did the 4×400 team of Isom, Williams, Drew, and Thomas.

The girls also qualified in relays with the 4×100 meter relay team of A’naijah Thurman, Lykenya Johnson, Jamella Bonham, and Mikayla Rahming. Thurman also qualified with Lauryn Sampson, Kyli Alexander, and Lykenya Johnson in the 4×200 relay. Thurman, Alexander, and Rahming were joined by Journie Guion in qualifying for the 4×400 and the relay team of Guion, Justina Butler, Kamari Brown, and Jamella Bonham qualified in the 4×800.

The state meet will take place in Rome, Georgia over two days, May 9 and 10.